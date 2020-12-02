Quaid-e-Azam Trophy sixth round begins today

KARACHI: The sixth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) will begin here at different venues on Wednesday (today).

Leaders Southern Punjab are tied with Northern on 74 points. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, ranked third and fourth, respectively, have 67 points each from five matches.

Sindh are placed fifth with 60 points, while holders Central Punjab are the only team without a win in the tournament, placed on the bottom of the table.

Here at UBL Sports Complex, Southern Punjab will take on Northern. At present, a 0.07 net run-rate difference separates the two.

Northern enter the contest after collecting 13 points, the most for any team in the previous round, and will be hoping to turn this into a trend.

They featured in one of the most riveting matches this season when they played out a draw against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Their captain, Nauman Ali, who took six wickets in the last match, continues to spearhead Northern’s bowling department. The 34-year-old is only one wicket behind Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sajid Khan, who has 36 wickets from five matches at an average of 23.86.

Southern Punjab will continue to rely on leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood, who has taken 32 wickets at an average of 21.25, including two five-wicket hauls.

KP face Balochistan here at the SBP Ground. After facing a defeat in the opening match against Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have staged a remarkable comeback.

Balochistan will be wary of the threat Sajid Khan possesses as the off-spinner took eight wickets – including a five-wicket haul in the second innings – when these two sides met in the opening round of the tournament.

That Akbar-ur-Rehman has picked up form is another positive sign for Balochistan. He scored 164 and 76 in his last outing and has become the highest run-getter for his team in the ongoing tournament.

Balochistan will look towards Kashif Bhatti, who has struck three half-centuries in his 266 runs and is the leading wicket-taker for Balochistan with 17 scalps.

Here at National Stadium Central Punjab will lock horns with Sindh.

Sindh’s only victory of the tournament came when these two sides met at the same venue in the opening round of the tournament. In a remarkable turn of events, Sindh chased the 212-run target after Central Punjab’s brave last-day declaration.

That run-chase was spearheaded by Saud Shakeel, who after scoring two centuries and as many half-centuries from five matches is now the highest run-getter in the tournament. The 25-year-old has scored 577 runs at an average of 64.11.

Young batsman Omair Bin Yousuf is the second highest scorer for his team in the tournament. The right-handed batsman has scored 378 runs from four matches, striking two impressive centuries in the last two matches.

Tabish Khan continues to spearhead Sindh’s bowling unit as his 16 wickets are the second most for a pacer in the tournament. When these two sides met the last time, the 36-year-old returned five for 44, which remains his only five-fer in the ongoing tournament.

Central Punjab captain Hasan Ali was back in action in the Punjab derby and sent down 23 overs in which he took three wickets. He, however, impressed the most with the bat as he smashed his second first-class half-century.

The title defenders will be hoping that their return to National Stadium brings a change in their fortunes. They have gathered only 30 points from five matches and are a staggering 30 points away from Sindh, the next best team on the points table.

Left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood has the most wickets for a pacer in the tournament with 17 scalps at 27.06 runs per wicket and promises to form a daunting partnership with the ball with his captain.