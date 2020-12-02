PTI registers labour union to protect workers’ rights

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Karachi chapter on Tuesday announced having registered a labour union to protect the rights of the workers.

PTI leaders accused the Sindh Labour Department of not registering millions of workers, depriving them of their fundamental rights.

Addressing a press conference, PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman said they had registered Insaf Jafakash Labour Union which would organise workers in various industries and also raise voice for their rights. PTI Labour Wing Central Secretary General Sarwar Qureshi, Central Senior Vice President Gul Namroz and other leaders were present in the presser.

MPA Zaman said the PTI was a pro-labour party and that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always spoken for the rights of the workers.