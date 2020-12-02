Industrial estates to be set up along Motorway

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the industrial estates would be set up at appropriate places on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and Lahore-Multan Motorway. Special Economic Zone and Expo Centre will also be established in Gujranwala.

The minister revealed this information while chairing a meeting in the Committee Room of the Department of Industry and Commerce Tuesday to discuss development issues of Gujranwala's industrial estates. Aslam Iqbal said he would visit Gujranwala next week with a package for industries.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Pakistan Coating Association Chairman Moazzam Rashid called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here. The delegation requested the minister to resolve the issue of sales tax refund claims of the coating industry. The minister said the issue of sales tax refund of coating industry will be resolved by contacting FBR officials, he said. The delegation includes Sajjad Mughal, Irfan, Col (r) Qamar, Sajjad Hussain and others.

PHA: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to enhance horticulture work at Shalimar Gardens, Tomb of Jahangir and other places to attract more tourists.

The renovation of historical places was discussed during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister’s Adviser Asif Mahmood at PHA Headquarters Jilani Park. The meeting was attended by PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi, Additional Director PHA Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Directors Horticulture PHA and other officers.