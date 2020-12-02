Insensitive

It is the choice of words used by the spokesperson of political parties which reflects the mindset of the party’s leadership. In a statement given to the media, a PTI spokesperson showed insensitivity when she said that the Sharifs were sending the body of their mother “through cargo”. This statement has hurt the sentiments of a large number of people who have brought the bodies of their loved ones to the country for burial.

The spokesperson should know that there are rules set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding the repatriation of human remains by air. These rules that say that the remains must be packed in a hermetically sealed coffin are strictly followed for the transportation of remains in cargo of commercial airplanes. It is also important to mention that these rules are followed universally.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore