The number of fatal road accidents in Karachi is increasing at a fast pace. If reports are to be believed, around 154 people died in the last ten months in road accidents. A majority of such accidents are caused by speeding trucks. Previously, heavy vehicles were not allowed on roads during the day. They had specific timings during which they were allowed on roads.

However, over the last few months, the authorities allowed trucks and other heavy vehicles, especially water tankers, to travel on roads for 24 hours. Because of water shortage throughout the city, many households are now relying on water tankers. These vehicles exceed the speed limit which is one of the main reasons for fatal accidents. The relevant authorities are requested to have a look at this issue and take proper steps to reduce the number of accidents.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi

*****

A majority of road accidents occur because drivers break the speed limit. The people are always in a hurry and they don’t care about following the traffic rules. Pedestrians tend to cross the roads from anywhere they want, which is another reason for several accidents. The government should take strict steps like imposing heavy fines and confiscating the licences of drivers who break the traffic rules.

These steps will help prevent motorists from going wild on roads. The authorities also need to be more stringent when issuing driving licences. It is hoped that the authorities concerned will realise the severity of the matter and adopt necessary measures to deal with the critical situation.

Sania Abbasi

Rawalpindi