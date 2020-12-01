Court seeks police comments in alleged rape case against Babar Azam

LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Monday sought comments from Naseerabad police on a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against skipper national cricket team Babar Azam for allegedly raping, harassing and blackmailing the petitioner.

The petition was moved by one Hamiza Mukhatar in the court of Additional District and Sessions judge Numan Muhammad Naeem. The petitioner contended that Babar Azam allegedly raped her on the false promises of marriage.

The woman contended that both Babar and she was in love and had illicit relations, and she got pregnant out of this relation. However, Babar convinced her for abortion on the promise of marriage. The petitioner also annexed her medical documents as an evidence with the petition.

She further stated that she had approached Naseerabad Police Station to register an FIR against the cricketer. However, when Babar came to know about her application in the police station, he asked her to take back application on the assurance that he will marry her.

But when Babar got fame in cricket he started to ignore her and finally refused to marry her, the petitioner claimed. “After which I again approached concerned police station but the police refused to record my statement”, Hamiza added. She implored the court to register a criminal case against Babar Azam over the charges of raping her on the false promises of marriage.

The court, after hearing the petitioner, has sought comments from the SHO concerned by December 4.

Meanwhile, Hamiza has moved the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Abid Raza against the family members of Babar Azam for allegedly threatening and harassing her. In this petition the court has sought comments from the police by December 5.