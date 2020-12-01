Make-A-Wish child becomes ASP for a day

KARACHI: Karachi Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon fulfilled wish of 14-year-old Make-A-Wish child Muhammad Hasnain suffering from cancer, who wished to be a policeman.

An impressive wish granting ceremony was organised at the Karachi Police Office attended by DIGs and senior officials of Karachi Police. The wish child was decorated rank badge inducted as ASP in Karachi Police for a day. Speaking on the occasion, Additional IG thanked Make-A-Wish for noble work foundation is doing and said that it is an honour for Karachi Police fulfilling a unique wish of an ailing child to be a policeman, which shows that people appreciate the efforts and sacrifice of police for maintaining peace in the city.

Make-A-Wish Pakistan founder Ishtiaq Baig in his speech appreciated Karachi Police for arranging the ceremony and fulfilling the wish of a critically-ill child suffering from cancer. The wish child was thrilled on fulfilling of his wish and thanked Karachi Police & Make-A-Wish Pakistan for making his dream come true.