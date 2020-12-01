close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 1, 2020

Pakistan seeks to boost ties with Egypt: President Arif Alvi

Top Story

A
APP
December 1, 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan attached great significance to its relations with Egypt and desired to further promote and diversify bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interests.

He said both countries enjoyed close ties, which needed to be further strengthened in the areas of trade, cultural and defence.

He made these remarks Monday while talking to Pakistan’s envoy to Egypt and expressed the confidence that he would make concerted efforts for improving the bilateral relations with Egypt.

He also asked him on highlighting the Kashmir issue in the host country, particularly the atrocities being committed by India against the Muslim population of IIOJK.

Latest News

More From Top Story