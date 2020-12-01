PC to be built in Naran

Islamabad: The Hashoo Group has collaborated with the SNQ Resorts Limited to put up the PC Legacy Hotel in Naran valley to promote adventure travel and tourism.

A memorandum of understanding was signed for the purpose during a special ceremony here. Hashoo Group deputy chairman and CEO Murtaza Hashwani said the PC Legacy was his group’s new brand of four-star hotels and SNQ Resorts Limited had become the first signers of the franchise. “We, in line with the prime minister’s vision to promote tourism in Pakistan, are delighted to manage this prestigious hotel,” he said.

SNQ Resorts Limited CEO Syed Kaiser Mehmood Shah said his group was delighted to collaborate with the Hashoo Group to develop a new space for tourism by creating contemporary architecture and modern travel facilities in Naran valley. He said the PC Legacy Hotel Naran designed for both business and leisure travellers would offer a host of modern amenities to all guests.

“At the hotel, guests can choose from a combination of 70 rooms and suites for their stay, dine at the in-house restaurants, utilise elegant event spaces, and avail gym and wellness services as well as kids’ recreational facilities in the hotel.”