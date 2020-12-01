MQM-P leader Adil Siddiqui dies of coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan senior leader and former provincial minister Adil Siddiqui passed away on Monday.
Siddiqui had tested positive for Covid-19 on November 22. As his health deteriorated, doctors moved him onto a ventilator for over a week at the Ziauddin Hospital in Karachi.
Siddiqui had arrived in the country earlier this month after he ended his self-imposed exile and was also suffering from a lung-related disease.
The former lawmaker was born on May 12, 1963, in Karachi. He received his bachelorâ€™s degree from the University of Karachi.
Condolences
Political leaders expressed sorrow on the demise of Siddiqui.
MQM-P chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the death of Siddiqui, a former member of the partyâ€™s coordination committee, was a loss for the party.
Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal also expressed grief over the death of Siddiqui and offered condolences to the bereaved family members.