MQM-P leader Adil Siddiqui dies of coronavirus

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan senior leader and former provincial minister Adil Siddiqui passed away on Monday.

Siddiqui had tested positive for Covid-19 on November 22. As his health deteriorated, doctors moved him onto a ventilator for over a week at the Ziauddin Hospital in Karachi.

Siddiqui had arrived in the country earlier this month after he ended his self-imposed exile and was also suffering from a lung-related disease.

The former lawmaker was born on May 12, 1963, in Karachi. He received his bachelorâ€™s degree from the University of Karachi.

Condolences

Political leaders expressed sorrow on the demise of Siddiqui.

MQM-P chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the death of Siddiqui, a former member of the partyâ€™s coordination committee, was a loss for the party.

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal also expressed grief over the death of Siddiqui and offered condolences to the bereaved family members.