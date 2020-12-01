close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
A
APP
December 1, 2020

Dry forecast

Islamabad

December 1, 2020

Islamabad : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, a MET office reported. While, partly cloudy and very cold in AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper KP. Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

