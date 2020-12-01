Group held with MDCAT fake papers

Islamabad : The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a group of individuals for selling fake question papers of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test to students.

According to the Pakistan Medical Commission, the papers obtained from the group's custody were fake.

Thousands of candidates sat the MDCAT at the designated centres across the country on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the PMC announced that the National Admission System for admission to the Private Medical & Dental Colleges across Pakistan (Session 2021) was going to be online soon.

It said for Session 2021 only, SAT II results could be used instead of the MDCAT by students, who had completed their HSSC programmes from outside Pakistan.

"The students meeting the above exemption criteria are requested to send their official SAT II scores through the testing agency (ETS) directly to the PMC."