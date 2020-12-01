Smart lockdown imposed in 12 areas

Rawalpindi : On the direction of Punjab Home Department, the local administration in Rawalpindi on Monday imposed smart lockdown at 12 hotspots areas of coronavirus. The smart lockdown will continue till December 8, 2020.

The local administration has issued a notification of smart lockdown at Airport Society, Mirza Colony, Tench Bhatta, Tehmasabad, Satellite Town, New Malpure, 7th Road, Shaheen Town, Piracha Chowk, Gulzar-e-Quaid and Farooa-e-Azam Road.

The administration has also declared hotspots areas of Texila to Lala Rukh Wah Cantt, from Tehsil Gujar Khan to Barki Jadeed, Jarmot Kalan, Daryana Khakee and Doltala.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq told ‘The News’ that I have issued notification of ‘smart lockdown’ in these areas. The smart lockdown will continue till December 8, 2020. “Last time, we got good response of ‘smart lockdown’ and coronavirus cases came down in these areas,” he claimed.

The administration with the help of police installed barricades and barbed wires in these localities. All business activities closed in these localities on Monday.

According to local administration, police has taken charge of the areas to ensure the safety and security of the public. It said that all markets, private and government offices have been closed down in these areas. Violators will face strict legal action, local administration warned.

All milk shops, meat, fish, and chicken shops in lockdown areas would remain open. The unnecessary movement has been banned while the government and private people could move with the permission of their departments.

After issuing notification of lockdown, police have blocked all entry and exit points of these localities with barbed wires. The local administration along with police is making announcements through loudspeakers insisting public to stay at homes otherwise strict action would be taken against them.