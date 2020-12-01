12 deaths, 480 COVID-19 cases in a day from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak has claimed as many as 12 lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while 480 new cases have been confirmed positive for the disease from the region taking tally to 39586.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that as many as five patients belonging to the federal capital died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking death toll from ICT to 314 while the virus claimed another seven lives in Rawalpindi district taking death toll from the district to 408. To date, a total of 722 patients belonging to ICT or Rawalpindi have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

From ICT, another 341 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours taking tally to 30123 of which 23736 have recovered. The number of active cases of the illness in ICT has got to 6073 on Monday.

On the other hand, as many as 139 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 9463 of which 7760 have so far been discharged from healthcare facilities after treatment.

On Monday, a total of 105 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 1190 confirmed patients of the disease have been in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added the active number of cases of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district was 1295 on Monday while some 2133 suspects of the disease have been under quarantine.