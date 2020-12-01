Governor Sarwar, Aleem Khan ask Opp to end politics of rallies

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Punjab governor said that the opposition's plan to obstruct the Senate elections would also fail. The opposition parties would see that Senate and general elections would be held on time, said the governor.

Opposition rallies cannot oust the government, he added. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not move an inch away from his politics. During the meeting, the governor said that PDM would get tired of holding rallies but the government would remain in power till 2023. PDM is playing with the lives of the people for political interests. Corona is being "invited" and there are serious dangers of corona spread due to opposition rallies. Therefore, the opposition is once again asked to end the politics of rallies for the time being; otherwise, the opposition will be responsible for the spike in corona.

The governor said there was grave danger of corona but unfortunately the opposition did not care about the people’s lives but their own political interests. The rule of law is the government’s responsibility which will be fulfilled in any case. The government's strategy to keep people safe from corona is being praised around the world. He said the opposition parties were trying to obstruct the Senate elections but the opposition had failed in its earlier intentions and now the opposition's plan to obstruct the Senate elections would also fail. If the opposition thinks they can pressurise the government by holding rallies, they were mistaken.

Senior Provincial Minister said the PDM could not shake the government as much as it wanted to. There was no danger to the government from the opposition rallies. Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his term and the opposition will have to face failure in the forthcoming elections, he added.