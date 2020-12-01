Eliminating malaria has stalled: WHO

Geneva: Progress in eliminating malaria has stalled in recent years, the World Health Organisation said on Monday, with more than 400,000 people once again estimated to have died from the disease last year.

In its World Malaria Report 2020, the WHO said progress against the mosquito-borne disease was plateauing, particularly in African countries bearing the brunt of cases and deaths.

In 2019, the global tally of malaria cases was estimated at 229 million -- a figure that has been at the same level for the past four years.