Tue Dec 01, 2020
AFP
December 1, 2020

UK probes mercenaries from SL’s civil war

LONDON: London police said on Monday they have launched an investigation into alleged war crimes by British mercenaries who trained a security force accused of brutalising Tamil people during Sri Lanka’s civil war.

The war crimes unit of the Metropolitan Police said it was acting on a referral received in March "concerning war crimes alleged to have been committed by British mercenaries in Sri Lanka during the 1980s".

