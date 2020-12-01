UK probes mercenaries from SL’s civil war

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: London police said on Monday they have launched an investigation into alleged war crimes by British mercenaries who trained a security force accused of brutalising Tamil people during Sri Lanka’s civil war.
The war crimes unit of the Metropolitan Police said it was acting on a referral received in March "concerning war crimes alleged to have been committed by British mercenaries in Sri Lanka during the 1980s".