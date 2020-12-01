close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
Advertisement
BR
Bureau report
December 1, 2020

FEF senior director passes away

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Education Foundation (FEF) Senior Director Mujeebur Rehman Tahir passed away on Monday.

The funeral prayer for the deceased was offered on the Peshawar University Campus at 5:30pm, the same day, and he was laid to rest at the Cantonment Graveyard. He left behind a widow and three daughters to mourn his death.

The deceased was son of senior journalist late Habibur Rehman and husband of Dr Zill-e-Huma, a professor at the College of Home Economics, University of Peshawar.

Late Mujeebur Rehman Tahir had played vital role in the promotion of sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and remained instructor of Karate for quite some time.

He was director of the first training academy for college teachers- FEF Academy Kohat.

Qul for the deceased would be held at his residence S-45 located near Jamia Masjid-e-Umar, University of Peshawar, at 1pm today (Tuesday).

