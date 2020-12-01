PDM stages Multan power show amid govt warnings

MULTAN: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has vowed to hold nationwide protests on Friday and Sunday, as the opposition alliance staged an anti-government rally here on Monday in defiance of a corona-related ban on public meetings.

The decision was announced by PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who said the movement had “severed Imran Khan’s link with politics”. He also said the opposition alliance’s next power show in Lahore on December 13 “will be the last nail in the government’s coffin”.

The PDM chief said the opposition’s movement would not allow “illegitimate agents to be foisted upon the people”. Having braved arrests, cases and barricades, the PDM opted for an alternate venue at Ghanta Ghar Chowk, which is situated around one kilometre from the original Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium venue, which was sealed by authorities the night before. The public gathering coincided with PPP’s 53rd foundation day.

Asifa Bhutto-Zardari, representing the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), made her PDM debut in the rally, where she delivered a short and brisk speech. She vowed to stand by her brother, party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who was convalescing due to the coronavirus, “every step of the way”. She began her speech by heaping scorn on the “selected” government. “Despite the cruelty and oppression of the selected [government], so many of you have gathered here. This selected [government] will have to go!”

She said those who thought the opposition would be cowed into submission were mistaken. Asifa said the people had announced their decision and that they wanted PM Imran Khan to “pack up and leave”.

Speaking about her mother, she said Benazir Bhutto had carried on her father’s mission — to establish a welfare state — and faced several setbacks. “[Former] president Asif Zardari introduced the 18th Amendment and BISP [Benazir Income Support Programme] and fought for the people’s rights,” Asifa said.

She promised PPP workers she would continue their mission and would not back down. “They think that we are afraid of arrests. If they arrest our brothers, then they should know that every woman of PPP is ready to take up the struggle,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz spoke prior to Asifa’s address. She said when she entered Multan, the entire city was already transformed into a rally venue. Addressing the government, she said because the rally venue was sealed, the people of Multan had turned the streets and the neighbourhoods of the city into Jalsa venue. The PML-N vice-president said when the country faces a threat, its daughters and mothers come out on the streets to save it. “Our misfortune is that we have an adversary who is ungracious,” Maryam said, in a veiled reference to the Prime Minister, whom she also referred to as “Covid-18 Imran” — the country’s “most lethal virus”.

She accused the government of being callous and not informing her timely of her grandmother Begum Shamim Akhtar’s passing. Maryam had been at a rally in Peshawar that day and said there were no mobile signals.

Maryam said her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, told her to go to the people of Multan as the family’s grief pales in comparison to that of the people. “We know the grief of losing a job,” she added. “We realise that you are saddened by a cold stove [due to low gas pressures].” She said the rising costs of electricity and gas are bringing sorrow to people’s homes.

Referring to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s aide on information, Firdous Awan’s remarks on Nawaz Sharif having “parcelled” his mother’s body to Pakistan, she retorted: “My father was not playing county cricket in London.”

Maryam said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s family was not able to offer his funeral prayers after he was hanged. “Akbar Bugti was killed and his family members were not allowed to attend his funeral.”

Speaking about Benazir Bhutto’s assassination, she claimed her killers were “facilitated” and “sent abroad”. “Could anyone keep [former president Pervez] Musharraf in jail even for a day? Does anyone have the courage to bring Musharraf back to Pakistan?” she asked.

A fire was seen in the backdrop, near the Ghanta Ghar Chowk, as Maryam spoke. It was unclear what had caused the fire to erupt. In the absence of arrangements at the original venue — Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium — due to a tussle for control of the stadium between the government and the opposition workers, Multan’s Ghanta Ghar Chowk was turned into the rally venue with a makeshift stage installed.

Among other prominent politicians, PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani, who played host to the event, also spoke on the occasion. Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s (PkMAP) Mahmood Khan Achakzai was also at the chowk, as was Awami National Party’s (ANP) Mian Iftikhar.

In a surprise move, Punjab Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani ordered against preventing PDM leaders from leading rallies in Multan. The police chief also ordered removal of all barriers in the way of political workers.

Last week, Multan administration had denied permission to hold the Jalsa at Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium citing coronavirus restrictions. PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition leaders had vowed on Sunday to go ahead with their plans of a public meeting at any cost.