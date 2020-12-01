BoP, 1LINK sign deal

KARACHI: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) has signed an agreement with 1LINK to acquire their Threat Intelligence Services, a statement said on Monday.

It provides a platform to gather, share, store and correlate indicators of compromise of targeted cyber-attacks, threat intelligence, financial fraud information and vulnerability information, it added.

By participating in 1TIP, BoP becomes the first bank in Pakistan to be on-boarded on 1LINK Threat Intelligence Platform.

The signing ceremony was held at the BoP head office in Lahore and attended by various executives of both the organisations, led by Zahid Mustafa, group chief consumer and digital banking group BoP and Najeeb Agrawalla, chief executive officer of 1LINK Pvt Ltd, it added.