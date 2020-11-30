‘Government committed to engaging women in work force’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz has said the government is committed to engage women in the work force. The department’s online campaign for the protection of women's rights is underway.

The new online edition of “Aurat Baa-Ikhtiar Hay” is available on the website of women development department. Awareness about legislation for women and government initiatives is being provided here. She said this in a meeting with representatives of NGOs working for the protection of women’s rights.

Awareness about underage marriages, children’s rights and complete awareness regarding legal action against those who harass women at workplaces is there online. Complete information can be obtained from 1043, the helpline of women development department, she said.

The main objective of the campaign is women’s socio-economic development, the minister remarked.