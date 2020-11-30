Unofficial PbBC result of Lahore division seats

LAHORE: According to an unofficial result, Kamran Bashir Mughal, Sadiq Irfan Tarar, Adeeb Aslam Bhindar, Muhammad Ahmed Qayyum and Hafiz Abdul Naeem and 11 others have won the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) 16 seats from Lahore.

A low turnout was seen in the election for 75-member house of Punjab Bar Council (PbBC), the provincial regulatory body of the legal fraternity, on Saturday for a five-year term of 2020-25 apparently due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Although Advocate General of Punjab Ahmad Awais, the returning officer, had announced strict Covid-19 related SOPs for the polling process a large number of lawyers did not turn up for voting to avoid the crowd.

Many outgoing members also contested the second time or third term among the new faces backed by both main rival groups of the legal fraternity Hamid Khan-led Professional group and Independent group, also known as late Asma Jahangir group.