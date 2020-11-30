‘Kavaan’ set to leave for Cambodia today

ISLAMABAD: The Asian elephant ‘Kavaan’ here on Sunday transported to the airport from where he will leave for the Cambodian sanctuary early in the morning on Monday (today). The animal would spend his remaining life in a healthy and happy environment.

In his brief address, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change (SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said the next phase of Kavaan’s life has started today.

He said the reception committee would be ready at the Cambodian airport to receive ‘Kavaan’.

He said Russian chartered plane would take ‘Kavaan’ to Cambodia.

Initially, a 10-acre area would be given to ‘Kavaan’ where the animal could see the other elephants.

He said, “We would make this open enclosure zoo cum sanctuary and would provide world-class facilities.”

The minister further said that it was a new day as Kavaan’s loneliness nearing an end. It’s a herd animal that cannot live alone however all the arrangements were finalised. ‘Kavaan’ had been a centre of attraction among children for last 35 years.