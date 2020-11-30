Facilities at Diplomatic Enclave to be improved

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed has said that work should be further improved for the provision of sanitation, street lights, environment, water supply services, and road maintenance at the Diplomatic Enclave.

He said this during his surprise visit to the Diplomatic Enclave on Sunday.

Meanwhile, he also inspected the work of the overhead bridge under construction on Faisal Avenue. On this occasion, Director Maintenance, Road Maintenance, Sanitation, Street Lights, and other related departments were also present. The CDA chairman said that the Diplomatic Enclave was our face all over the world and it was our responsibility to keep it clean and green. Chairman directed to expedite the ongoing development, rehabilitation, and repair work in the city and to further improve the conditions around the markets.