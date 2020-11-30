Yashal clinches title at Faldo Series Pakistan

LAHORE: Yashal Shah showed his class by claiming the title at the Faldo Series Pakistan golf tournament here on Sunday and also booked his place to represent Pakistan at the Nick Faldo Series Grand Final to be held in Hanoi, Vietnam in March next year.

The trials were held to select the three-member boys and two-member girls team for the global event and organised at the wonderful PAF Skyview Golf Course under the supervision of Pakistan Golf Federation team comprising Air Commodore Tariq Usman and Zahid Iqbal.

Out of sixty zealous youngsters belonging to age categories, under 16, under 18 and under 21, most of whom had travelled to Lahore from Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Kharian.

During the final round of under 16 group on Sunday, Yashal turned out to be brilliant and ended the round with a score of 71 and an overall aggregate of 222, thus managing to emanate as the foremost player of the three days trials. Runner up in the under 16 years category was Omar Khalid who played impressively but could not capture the top slot.

Under 18 years top one turned out to be Mikayl Majid of Defence Raya with a three days aggregate score of 226. His rival during the trials was Damil Ataullah who had to be content with the runner

up slot.

Winner in the under 21 years group was Nouman Ilyas of Lahore Garrison. His aggregate score for the three days was 229, three strokes better than his nearest competitor Usama Nadeem of IBEX Sargodha.

Triumphant one in under 16 years Girls category was Hamna Amjad of AGC, her scores being 82, 77 and 77 and aggregate summing upto 236. Runner up was Abiha Syed with an aggregate score of 246. Parkah Ijaz of Defence Raya won selection in under 21 years bracket with her scores being 77, 67 and 82, the total adding upto 226.. Her sister Rimsha Ijaz(Defence Raya) was runner up.

At the conclusion of the three days trials gold medals were awarded to the selected ones, Yashal Shah, Mekayl Majid, Nouman Ilyas, Hamna Amjad and Parkah Ijaz alongwith a letter of invitation signed by the golf icon, Nick Faldo.

The runners up were given silver medals. Awards were handed over by Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command at PAF Skyview Golf Course Lawns.