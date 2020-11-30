Call to cut interest rates

LAHORE : Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) demanded State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) lower down the interest rates from 7 percent to 4 to 4.50% as the current mark-up rate is insufficient in the presence of the second wave of corona epidemic.

In a statement issued here Sunday, PIAF Chairman Mian Noman Kabir, Senior Vice-Chairman Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice-Chairman Javed Iqbal Siddiqui stated that the business community was expecting a 2 to 3 percent decline, but it didn't happen.