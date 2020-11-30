Call to cut interest rates

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) demanded State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) lower down the interest rates from 7 percent to 4 to 4.50% as the current mark-up rate is insufficient in the presence of the second wave of corona epidemic.
In a statement issued here Sunday, PIAF Chairman Mian Noman Kabir, Senior Vice-Chairman Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice-Chairman Javed Iqbal Siddiqui stated that the business community was expecting a 2 to 3 percent decline, but it didn't happen.