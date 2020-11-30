PHC closes down 91 centres

LAHORE : The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 91 quacks’ centres in 11 districts during the last week.

The PHC enforcement teams raided 648 centres across the province, and closed 91 of these, which were being run by quacks. Also, 208 quacks were found to have shut their illegal outlets. Among the closed down centres, 12 each were in Toba Tek Singh and Rawalpindi, 11 each in Dera Ghazi Khan and Attock, 9 each in Pakpattan and Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal 8, Rahim Yar Khan 7, Chiniot 6 and five in Muzaffargarh.

In Lahore, Habib Suleman Medical and Research Centre of a self-declared scientist Shahid Hussain Sheikh was sealed. He was recently released on bail and a fake degree case had been registered against him.