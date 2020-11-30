PFA waives off training fee for small traders

LAHORE : On the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has decided to waive off training fee for small scale food traders.

PFA DG announced this in a meeting held here Sunday saying that PFA had abolished training fee for small scale food traders/sellers. He said PFA’s training school would provide free training to those working at Tandoors, cart vendors, Dhabas and other small food stalls. He said for small businesses, a fee of Rs1,160 was charged per person, which will be waived off on the orders of the chief minister.

The purpose of providing free training to small shopkeepers was to help them overcome financial difficulties, said DG Food Authority. He said the purpose of training was to provide complete awareness on personal hygiene, safe food preparation and hygiene laws.

He said PFA was established to reform the food businesses, while large number of citizens purchased food items from cart vendors, dhabas and small stalls so it was necessary to train this segment of the food industry, he added.

PFA will provide full support to small businesses to improve the standards, he said and added that all resources would be utilised to provide safe and quality food to the people.

We will provide full awareness to the small and big businesses about the rules while we continue strict checking of them, he said and concluded that strict action would be taken against those selling substandard food.

LGH: A colour coding system has been introduced in the Emergency Department of Lahore General Hospital where a special 10-Bed "Triage Area" has been established for timely treatment and guidance of patients.

According to the colour coding system, patients would be provided immediate medical treatment keeping in view his intensity.

Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that satisfactory arrangements had been made for the provision of immediate medical facilities in the emergency department. The hospital staff, including doctors, nurses and paramedics had been assigned their duties while 40 nurses would perform their work in three shifts. He said that about 851,813 patients during the last fiscal year were brought in the emergency department and this step had been taken for their better care. He stated that hospital issued MR number to the every patient which was mentioned in the computerised slip of the hospital. The patients are being treated well according to his previous history regarding MR number.