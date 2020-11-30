Judicial allowance case hearing begins today

LAHORE : Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf of the Lahore High Court would take up a petition today (Monday) against non-provision of special judicial allowance to the employees of the court despite being approved by the governor.

Senior court associate Akmal Khan filed the petition pleading that additional secretary finance issued a notification on July 31, 2019 with the approval of the governor for the provision of the special judicial allowance to members of the high court’s establishment.

He argues that the accountant general or secretary finance has no jurisdiction to raise any objection or to interpret the order of the governor.

The petitioner asks the court to order the respondents to implement the orders of the governor in light of the notification issued by the finance department.