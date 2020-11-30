Aleem sees positive results of govt policies

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the positive results of Prime Minister Imran Khan's economic policies have begun to bear fruit.

Pakistan’s Consumer Confidence Index increased by 12 percent while fiscal discipline has also been upgraded in the last quarter of this year which is very encouraging for the country's economy.

Talking to a delegation of party workers on Sunday, Senior Minister said that the foreign exchange reserves had increased by $7 billion in 2020 and as compared to the last financial year growth rate also increased from 1.5 to 2.5 percent. He said that on the direction of the Prime Minister, industries sector was being provided electricity and gas on priority basis which would not only accelerate the economy but also increase employment opportunities.

He said that due to the clear and transparent policies of the present government, the growth rate had improved and the rupee was strengthening against the dollar. He said that the monthly updated outlook report of the ministry of finance was a factual mirror which was not less than good news for the whole nation. He said that World Economic Forum had also appreciated Pakistan's economic achievements and confidence in present government policies was also increasing from all over the world. Senior Minister said the previous governments destroyed national institutions by promoting corruption and nepotism while the present govt was rebuilding them.

On this occasion, party workers raised various issues on which Senior Punjab Minister issued orders on the spot for different requests. He asked the party workers to identify local issues in their respective areas. Party workers also thanked Senior Minister for quality development work done in their areas.