City records lowest November temperature in a decade

Karachi recorded the coldest day of November in a decade on Sunday, when the temperature in the city plunged to 10.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

A statement issued by the Met Office said that Karachi had broken its 10-year winter temperature record. Referring to previous instances of low November temperature in the city, the PMD said the mercury had fallen to 12°C in 2010 and 11°C in 2017.

The Met Office said that the lowest November temperature ever recorded in Karachi was 7.4°C in 1986. The PMD said the city will continue to experience dry and cold weather over the following days.

Karachi recently experienced its first spell of rain of this year’s winter season. The mercury has dropped in different parts of Pakistan after rains and snowfall in the northern areas of the country.