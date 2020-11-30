Four more cops test positive for Covid-19

Four more police officials working for the Sindh police have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the spokesman for the provincial law enforcement department.

The spokesman said on Sunday that 3,562 officials working for the Sindh police have been infected with the novel coronavirus to date. He said that 20 police officials had already lost their lives because of Covid-19.

He also said that at present, 157 officials of the Sindh police are under treatment, while 3,475 have returned homes after recovering from the disease. All due care is being provided to the affected cops, he added.