Sydney records hottest Nov night!

SYDNEY: Sydney recorded its hottest November night as Australia’s largest city suffered through a weekend heatwave that saw daytime temperatures peak above 40 degrees Celsius. The overnight temperature did not drop below 25.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday into Sunday in central Sydney, according to the meteorology bureau, making it the hottest November night since records began. The temperature had already hit a scorching 30 degrees Celsius by 4:30 am on Sunday, before reaching above 40 degrees for the second consecutive day.

"New South Wales is in the midst of a severe heatwave with very warm conditions already being experienced yesterday, and today being a repeat of some of those conditions," said the Bureau of Meteorology’s Agata Imielska.

The heatwave saw bans on lighting fires imposed across large swathes of New South Wales (NSW) state, which was badly hit by catastrophic bushfires during the last southern hemisphere summer.

A number of blazes broke out on Sunday, including one on Sydney’s western outskirts that the NSW Fire and Rescue Service said damaged a property.