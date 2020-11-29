PPLA polls controversial; teachers stage protest

LAHORE: A controversy has erupted over the recent elections of Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association (PPLA) following delay in the announcement of the results. A number of teachers also staged a protest demonstration outside the PPLA election commission office at Govt Islamia College Civil Lines Saturday evening.

The protesting teachers questioned the fairness of the process, saying that it was strange the results were not being disclosed even after 17 days. The elections were held on November 11, 2020. The protesting teachers alleged that the delay was in fact insulting the mandate of 17,000 teachers of Punjab.