Protest against New Delhi’s new farm laws

NEW YORK: A US-based Sikh advocacy group, which is planning to organise a worldwide referendum to demand the secession of Punjab from India, has announced one million dollars in aid for the Punjabi farmers, who suffered injuries or damage to their vehicles in clashes with the police as they marched towards New Delhi to protest against new farm laws.A press release issued by the Sikhs for Justice (SfJ) said it would open 24-hour call centers on November 30 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom (UK), France and Germany to take online applications from farmers of Punjab and Haryana to reimburse them for their losses and also to register votes for the "Khalistan Referendum." The farmers were protesting on Friday against a new legislation sponsored by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that, they say, would curb their earnings and benefit big corporations.The SfJ said it is kick starting the "Khalistan Referendum" voting from London, UK, on August 15 for the independence of Punjab, the press release said.In a statement, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, SfJ's General Counsel, promised that when Punjab is liberated from the Indian occupation, the farmers' loans will be waived and free power supply will be provied.