KP to assist GB on reform initiatives in IT sector

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would help Gilgit-Baltistan in the IT sector reforms.

A handout issued here on Saturday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would provide free hosting and technical assistance for software customisation for Planning Commission forms and a memorandum of understanding would be signed between the two governments soon.

It said that following the direction of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, a delegation led by Secretary Department of Science and Information Technology KP visited Gilgit-Baltistan on the invitation of the minister for planning and development GB.

The delegation briefed the Gilgit-Baltistan authorities on the steps taken to introduce technology sector reforms and good governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the efforts made to provide public services.

The delegation conveyed the message of Chief Minister’s Advisor on Science and Technology and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziaullah Khan Bangash to extend

full cooperation to the government of Gilgit-Baltistan regarding the projects initiated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enable Gilgit-Baltistan to promote IT sector for good governance.

“We also offer the rest of the provinces assistance in software customisation and other projects and on the direction of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, these services and technical training will be provided to all provinces free of cost,” said Ziaullah Bangash.

He added that under Digital Jobs, Workaround, BPOs and other projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Science and Information Technology, youths are getting employment opportunities.

Earlier, the GB minister for planning and development had visited KP and met the chief secretary, additional chief secretary and other senior officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The GB minister was briefed on various technological initiatives initiated by the KP government.

The Gilgit-Baltistan government appreciated the IT projects in KP and wished to introduce them in their province.