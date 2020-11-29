‘Rs560m approved for Mansehra projects’

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs560 million for the construction of two bridges in Balakot and a natural gas supply scheme for Shinkiari and Dodial areas.

“Work on these three projects will shortly be started as the tendering process is in the final stage,” MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan, the federal parliamentary secretary, told reporters here on Saturday.

He said that Rs250 million had been sanctioned for the supply of the natural gas to areas in Shinkiari and Dodial areas. “Two concrete bridges would be constructed at River Kunhar with Rs310 million to link hundreds of villages with Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road,” he added. He said that currently two suspension bridges were in a dilapidated condition and their planks were broken being used by the almost half of Balakot’s population to come onto MNJ road putting their lives into danger. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker said that more such schemes and projects were also sanctioned by the government for other parts of his constituency, NA-13. “The government has also sanctioned Rs80 million for Garhi-Garlat road, which would also shorten the current travel time between two major cities in the Balakot Tehsil,” the MNA said.