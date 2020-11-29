‘Palestinians struggling to maintain national identity despite odds’

ISLAMABAD: The Palestinian people are still clinging to their national identity and resisting Israeli plots to eliminate their culture and heritage despite all odds.

Palestinians are living in Palestine for thousands of years while struggling to maintain their identity and integrity by offering massive sacrifices. This was stated by Palestine Embassy here on Saturday on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People being observed today (Sunday).

Ambassador Ahmed Jawad Rabei reminded that the modern history of Palestine is highlighted by hundreds of thousands of martyrs, wounded and prisoners. The various organizations and branches of UN through their resolutions guaranteed their rights and liberties making them obligatory upon the occupying power which evades and disavows its commitments by committing grave and severe violations against the Palestinians. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) grants inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to freedom and self-determination, and to establish their independent state on their national soil, with Jerusalem as its capital.

Ambassador Rabei maintained that the International Day of Solidarity requires that the Palestinian people be empowered to determine their own destiny, and to enable them to attain their national aspirations and goals in building a free, sovereign and viable state and to end the Israeli military occupation and the Zionist settlements as well, especially in Jerusalem, which is witnessing the fiercest settlement buildings.

He said that our people are still under the direct Israeli occupation and are subjected to an abominable racial discrimination regime by the Israeli occupation forces and the settlers who target and exploit the Palestinian people, their land, sky, air and natural wealth.

Recalling that two-thirds of Palestinians are still suffering from a refugee status since 1948 who live in camps in the neighboring countries awaiting the implementation of UN resolutions, especially resolution 194, which stipulated their return to their homes.

The ambassador emphasized that “A just solution to the Palestinian issue requires an end to the new apartheid regime imposed by the Israeli occupation force and an end to its occupation of the Palestinian land that has continued since June 5, 1967, including Jerusalem. The Palestinians seek, on their land an independent and sovereign state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

The Palestinian Embassy saluted the brotherly people of Pakistan for their sympathy and support and appreciates the solidarity statements of the president, government, parliament and all the political parties. The Palestinian Embassy appreciates the Pakistan’s historic stances in supporting the Palestinian people to obtain their rights. It concluded by saying that Long Live Palestine, Long Live Pakistan, Long Live countries and peoples that love freedom, peace and justice.