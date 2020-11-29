Nawaz Sharif should come back to face punishment: Ijaz Shah

NANKANA SAHIB: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said that all minorities have complete religious freedom in Pakistan.

He said this while speaking at an opening ceremony of 551th birth anniversary festival of Baba Guru Nanak at Gurdwara Janamasthan here on Saturday. Ijaz Shah said that Pakistan gave a message of peace by opening Kartarpur Border for the Sikh community.

He said that India was committing atrocities on innocent Kashmiris. He said that Pakistani courts had awarded punishment to former premier Nawaz Sharif. He asked Nawaz Sharif to come to the country and face his punishment.

Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad, DPO Ismailur Rahman and members of the Sikh community were also present.

Meanwhile, 602 Indian Sikh Yatrees reached at Gurdwara Janamasthan in special buses to participate in the 551th birthday festival of Baba Guru Nanak at on Friday night.

The city echoed with traditional slogans at the arrival of the Indian Yatrees. DC Raja Mansoor Ahmad, DPO Ismailur Rahman, Deputy Secretary Shrines Syed Faraz Abbas, Pakistan-Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chairman Sardar Satwant Singh and officials of the ETPB gave warm and rosy reception to the visitors. The visitors performed their religious rituals, including Matha Taki. The district police had adopted strict security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident on the arrival of eth Indian Sikh Yatrees.

