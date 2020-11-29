Spain’s Jornet drops out of 24hr world record tilt

OSLO: Spanish endurance athlete Kilian Jornet has abandoned his 24-hour distance world record attempt in Norway when he began to feel unwell 11 hours into the run.

Jornet’s bid to lower the mark which has stood for 23 years ended when he experienced dizziness, his spokeswoman Laura Font Sentis said. She added: “After receiving medical attention at the track, Kilian was feeling better, but the medical professionals who checked on him decided it was best for him to go for further evaluation.” Jornet, who lives in Norway, was recovering in hospital on Saturday morning. His tilt at the record ended having completed 134 kilometres, less than half the 303.5 kilometres in 24 hours achieved by Greek runner Yiannis Kouros in 1997.