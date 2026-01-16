Meghan Markle, Prince Harry express 'hope' in latest major statement

Prince Harry made his public appearance ahead of UK trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have expressed 'hope' amid tech’s ‘unintended consequences’ in their latest major statement.

Meghan and Harry shared the statement on their official website saying, “Archewell Philanthropies applauds New York state’s leadership in launching protections for the digital age through their new office of Digital Innovation, Governance, and Trust (DIGIT).”

They said, “We hope to see leaders around the world follow in this direction: taking a holistic approach to the many ways new technologies impact daily life.”

“Leadership in the digital age looks like putting citizens first and focusing on how innovation can serve people, not put them in harm’s way,” the royal couple said.

About the new office of DIGIT, the statement reads, in particular, the office’s stated approach to proactively requiring labels on AI-generated content, prohibiting deceptive online scams, and strengthening data privacy protections showcases the full range of so-called “unintended consequences” resulting from an online world with no rules.

It also begs the question of why the technology could not have been developed with safeguards in place from the start – so, individual states and countries would not have to clean up the mess piece by piece?

They continued nevertheless, this announcement builds on additional important online protections, especially for young people, put forward in New York in recent years.

The new Teen Council put in place to oversee the implementation of the New York restrictions on phones in school further demonstrates an understanding of the importance of integrating young people into policies meant to protect them.