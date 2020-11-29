close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 29, 2020

McKeown breaks 200m backstroke world record

Sports

AFP
November 29, 2020

SYDNEY: Olympic hopeful Kaylee McKeown set a new 200m backstroke short-course world record at the Australian national championships, officials said on Saturday.

The teenager clocked a blistering 1:58.94 to smash Hungarian Katinka Hosszu’s 2014 mark of 1:59.23. “Short-course is something we don’t get to very often so I was excited to see what I could put up after some solid training this year,” said McKeown.

“I headed over to my teammates and my coach and they said, ‘you just got a world-record, and I was like, what?’ I didn’t actually know till a few minutes later.”

The Australian short-course championships are being held in virtual format this year due to Covid-19, with swimmers competing at the same time in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Hobart. The titles started on Thursday, with McKeown setting her record in Brisbane on Friday evening, although Swimming Australia only tweeted the result on Saturday. The 19-year-old is a strong prospect for Australia’s Olympic team for Tokyo next year, having won silver in the 200m backstroke at last year’s long-course world championships in South Korea.

Latest News

More From Sports