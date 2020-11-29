Chinese Amb impressed by CPEC authority

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said he reviewed projects under the China Pakistan Economic Cooperation with the CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

Had a comprehensive review of the CPEC cooperation and discussed the way forward with Asim Saleem Bajwa,? the Chinese ambassador said in a tweet. He said, he was ?Impressed by the work of the CPEC Authority led by him [Asim Saleem].

In another tweet, the Chinese envoy said Dawood Wind Power Project-a part of CPEC, had been operating safely and smoothly for 1330 days from April 4, 2017.