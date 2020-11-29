24-hour infection rate reaches new high as 14 die

Fourteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,389 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,911 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 9,072 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,389 people, or 15.3 per cent â€” highest yet during this wave â€” of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 1,961,855 tests, which have resulted in 171,595 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent.

He said that 17,919 patients are currently under treatment: 17,141 in self-isolation at home, 13 at isolation centres and 765 at hospitals, while 681 patients are in critical condition, of whom 61 are on life support.

He added that 1,650 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 150,765, which shows the recovery rate has fallen to 87.8 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,389 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,101 (or 79.3 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 483 of the cityâ€™s new patients are

from District South, 272 from District East, 122 each from the Central and Korangi districts, 71 from District Malir and 31 from District West.

As for the other divisions of the province, Hyderabad has reported 63 new cases, Badin 32, Jamshoro 28, Sanghar 22, Mirpurkhas 16, Sujawal 15, Thatta, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 14 each, Naushehroferoze nine, Umerkot eight, Kambar and Larkana two each, and Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar one each, he added.

The chief executive advised the people of Sindh to comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government to limit the transmission of the novel coronavirus.