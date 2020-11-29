Minister for making vocational courses as per industry needs

LAHORE : Minister for Industries and Trade Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Saturday visited the head office of Punjab Vocational Training Council.

PVTC Chairman Major (Retd) Shahnawaz Badar gave a briefing on the performance of the organisation and future strategy and informed him about the organisational structure, management, financial affairs and challenges faced by the organisation.

Managing Director Amjad Al, Manager HR Raza Shami, Senior Manager Curriculum Ghazanfar Abbas and other officers attended the briefing. Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said by equipping the young generation with modern knowledge, the destiny of the nation will change.

The Punjab Vocational Training Council should set targets and ensure their achievement,

the minister said and directed that courses should be adapted to modern requirements, modern technology and industry requirements and the industry should be kept in touch with the needs of the industry.

Punjab Skill Development Authority has been set up to bring technical education institutions under one umbrella, he said and directed that enrollment of students in PVTC institutions should be ensured as per the capacity.

The meeting was informed that in 208 PVTC institutes across Punjab, more than 40,000 students are trained in 65 trades every year.

He accompanied by Chairman PVTC also visited Vocational Training Institute, Green Town. Inspected classrooms and labs and reviewed the teaching process.

He asked the students about their academic activities.

The minister also planted a tree in the lawn of VTI in connection with the tree planting campaign.

He appreciates the PVTC’s efforts in providing quality vocational training to the deserving students.