close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 29, 2020

Partly cloudy Our correspondent

Lahore

 
November 29, 2020

LAHORE : Dry and cold weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City on Saturday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most of the parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Fog is also likely to prevails in the plain areas of Punjab during morning hours. On Saturday, lowest temperature in Lahore was 8.1°C and highest 23.6°C.

Latest News

More From Lahore