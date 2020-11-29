Partly cloudy Our correspondent

LAHORE : Dry and cold weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City on Saturday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most of the parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Fog is also likely to prevails in the plain areas of Punjab during morning hours. On Saturday, lowest temperature in Lahore was 8.1°C and highest 23.6°C.