Govt to overcome Covid-19, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed confidence that the government will overcome the recent wave of the Covid-19 epidemic with people’s support.

In a statement here on Saturday, the CM said the rulers of previous regimes ignored the health sector as the same had never been in their priorities. Usman Buzdar termed the attitude of opposition a big disappointment and said that they are merely giving meaningless and absurd statements for point-scoring. He said issuing statements cannot serve the ailing humanity but it needed standing beside people in their time of trial. He said the PTI government is standing with people in their difficult time. Usman Buzdar said the government is taking measures to control the corona pandemic on the other hand PDM by holding public meetings is putting the lives of people in danger. He said every step taken by the government is to protect the lives of people.

Opp leaders: MNAs Muhammad Khan Laghari, Umer Aslam and PTI ticket-holder Ibrar-ul-Haq called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at CM’s office here on Saturday and apprised him about the problems of their respective areas. The CM assured them of solving their problems and said that journey of development and progress will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said development work in backward areas and in their constituencies will be completed on priority.

He said elected representatives should make a close liaison with people of their constituencies and solve their problems. He said PDM is an alliance of rejected elements and they have no agenda. This gang is hatching conspiracies for the sake of power. Public gatherings will not affect the government but legal action will be taken on the violation of corona SOPs. The government will continue to take every necessary step for safeguarding the lives of people. Opposition leaders only care for their negative politics but the government will not allow them to play with the lives of people.

rural roads: On the special instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the second phase of “Naya Pakistan- Manzalien Asaan Programme” has been launched to construct 1,076 km long carpeted roads in the remote rural areas at a cost of Rs14 billion. Total 154 rural roads would be constructed and repaired under the project. The chief minister said that the construction of roads in the rural areas will help farmers take their produce to the market easily and timely. Construction of the roads will not only improve the transportation means for the people living in the rural areas but will also promote trade and economic activities. The CM said “Naya Pakistan-Manzalien Asaan Programme” is a flagship project of the PTI government. He said the past rulers believed in pomp and show off whereas the PTI government has delivered and worked for the welfare and betterment of the people.

He said that in the first phase of the Naya Pakistan-Manzalien Asaan Programme, 1,236 km long roads were constructed and repaired at a cost of Rs15 billion. Special funds will also be allocated for the programme in the next fiscal year, he concluded.

greets Sikhs: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while congratulating the Sikhs on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji has welcomed them in Punjab. He said according to the Islamic teachings, the PTI government believes in religious tolerance. He said setting up of Kartarpur Corridor is a historic achievement of the PTI government. He said the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji is a traditional and joyful festival of the Sikh community.

He said participating in each other’s joys will promote brotherhood and harmony. He maintained that Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji was the best example of religious tolerance and inter-religious harmony. He said Baba Guru Nanak is among those personalities who spread the message of love for humanity and brotherhood. It is a matter of pleasure for the PTI government to serve the Sikh community every year. All facilities have been provided to the Sikh community for performing their religious rituals. Sikh community is free to live their lives according to their religious beliefs. The government is paying special attention for maintaining, renovating and security of Gurdwaras. The PTI government has assured the protection of the rights of the minorities, he added.