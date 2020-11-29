Successful ‘walk for a better world’

Islamabad : Hundreds of youth, less-abled people, families, senior members of diplomatic community joined the Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF) volunteers and board members to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day and participated in the ‘Save Tomorrow Walk for a Better World - 5’ event held in Islamabad to show support and raise awareness and understanding on the perils of drug overdose and remember those who have lost their lives to this enemy says a press release.

Speaking at the occasion, KKAWF president Cristina Afridi said that drug use is one of the biggest public health challenges we face as it is further putting at risk the young population under 30 - of the 130 million in Pakistan - to addiction of drugs during the times of the Covid-19 pandemic. She said that last year, hundreds of teenagers lost their lives and thousands have started to indulge on drugs. This walk was arranged to keep a constant campaign going with outdoor engagement with youth and communities, to alert people to this alarming situation and the need for all stakeholders in jointly fighting the war on drugs.

She thanked the Ambassadors of Austria, the European Union, Spain, Italy and other members of the diplomatic community for their participation, support and solidarity to the cause of the menace of drug use and to the efforts of KKAWF in educating and breaking the stigma around drug use in Pakistan.

She also thanked all the sponsors of the walk; the young volunteers of KKAWF and members of KKAWF Board for, as always, giving strength and support in helping KKAWF achieve its mission of raising prevention awareness and empowering youth to make healthy choices for a better future for all.

The walk began from the Rose and Jasmine Garden and ended at Open-Air Theater, Shakarparian. A lively event, compeered by Taimur from FM 91, was held with prizes and certificates awarded to youth and special needs people participating in the walk. Certificates of participation were distributed to all registered youth and those of appreciation to all KKAWF volunteers. Entertainment provided by a young singer and stalls by the KKAWF Entrepreneur Youth Corner made for an enjoyable event.