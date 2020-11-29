People are talking about

—- the announcement that the PDM will hold rallies as per schedule despite the governments ban, setting aside the claim that they cause a spread of the COVID-19 which rampant these days. People say while the government is fully justified in banning these rallies, it should first control the large crowds that congregate in bazaars, with neither the buyers or sellers observing any kind of SOP’s, not even the wearing of a mask, let alone observing social distancing.

—- the farewell ceremony to say goodbye to Kavaan, the elephant who lived for thirty five years in conditions that were not conducive to his well being and happiness. People say while this is a good gesture supported by animal lovers around the world, it would have been better if the attention showered on Kavaan on his departure had been given as a norm, so that he could have been kept here and a female elephant imported to keep him company.

—- the news that Cher, a popular and well known vocal artiste, who is the co-founder of the organization, ‘Free the Wild,’ and has been a vocal advocate for the resettlement of Kavaan, travelled to Pakistan to wave him off as he moved to a sanctuary in Cambodia. People say it’s sad that she had to visit the country ‘secretly,’ for whatever reason, as it would have been wonderful if her fans had the chance to welcome her and show some traditional Pakistani hospitality!

—- the careless manner in which a few members of the Pakistan National Cricket team behaved by ignoring the strict SOP’s that are in place overseas and which caused embarrassment to the country by being widely reported in the media. People say our sports persons should realize that many countries have a zero-tolerance policy towards behavior that endangers their citizens and one more breach of New Zealand’s Covid-19 protocols by the Pakistan squad would result in the entire travelling party being deported.

—- the ‘engagement of the year’ that has resulted in a whole lot of disinformation on social media about the groom to be which had to be clarified by the family. People say while congratulations poured in for the couple, opinions were also expressed about the how the ‘peoples’ party celebrated in quite a lavish style following the norm of such occasions adopted by the well to do and whether some of this bounty was shared with a section of those who the party supposedly represents.

—- the report that the State Bank of Pakistan has warned that forced repatriation of Pakistanis working abroad could create grave problems for the economy as there are no jobs that can absorb them in the workforce here and, in a post-COVID economy, this would spell disaster. People say the seriousness of this situation should not be lost on the government, which must address the issue and take steps to mitigate the concerns of employers, especially that of security and fundamentalism.

—- another report which states that the SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari rejected the rumors circulating in some sections of media that the UAE had banned hiring of Pakistani workforce. People say such conflicting statements are not conducive to the general public having faith in what information is being given out by various office holders so it would be a good step if just one spokesperson was appointed for making government announcements.— I.H.