MBS staff call off strike

Islamabad : On the assurance of paying all pending salaries of metro bus employees till December 31, protesters called off their strike on Saturday.

The protesters have warned to stop all buses again if government not paid one month salary of employees within six days on Friday.

The protesters told ‘The News’ that Metro Bus Authority (MBA) has assured to pay the salaries of one month on Friday and second month salaries would pay on next Friday while the salaries of third month will be paid on third Friday. The concerned management has assured to pay all salaries till December 31, therefore we have called off strike, the protesters said.

MBS Director Ms Shumaila has claimed to resolve all issues with employees. The employees have called off strike all resolution of all issues, she said.

On the other hand, hundreds of metro bus employees in Lahore also started protest demonstration against non-payment of their salaries for over three months. The bus service here in Rawalpindi and Islamabad was stopped for two days due to the protest of MBS employees against non-payment of their salaries.

The ticketing staff was not issuing tickets to passengers in all stations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The protesters also shutdown all entry and exit points of metro stations for two days. MBS had deployed police officials in all stations to control law and order situation.